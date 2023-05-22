Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

