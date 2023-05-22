Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 298,976 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

In other news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portillo’s Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

PTLO stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.