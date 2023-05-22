Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.20% of Grid Dynamics worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

GDYN opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.