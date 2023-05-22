Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 15,984 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $35.76 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

