Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

