Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.