HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,793 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

