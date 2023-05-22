Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LW opened at $114.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

