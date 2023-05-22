ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

ANSS opened at $305.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.26 and its 200-day moving average is $277.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,597. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

