Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $755.79 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $768.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $708.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.