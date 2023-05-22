UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $81,603,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,204 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $27,724,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Performance

About UBS Group

UBS Group stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

