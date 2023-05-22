Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,612,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

KIM stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

