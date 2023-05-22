Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 117,888 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 360.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 545,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 371,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 549,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 62,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

