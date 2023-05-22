Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 225,241 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 423,895 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

