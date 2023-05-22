Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $244.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

