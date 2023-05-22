Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,269 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 767,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

