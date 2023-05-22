Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Okta Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

