Tredje AP fonden Has $1.53 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 218,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

