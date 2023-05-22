VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.