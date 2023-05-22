Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.