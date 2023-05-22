Tredje AP fonden Purchases 951 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

