Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of CZR opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

