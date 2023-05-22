Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

