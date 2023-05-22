Tredje AP fonden Purchases 51,532 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -317.23%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.