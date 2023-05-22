Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

PPG opened at $142.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

