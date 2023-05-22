PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 101,126 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $41,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,019,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

