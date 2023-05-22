Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after buying an additional 1,186,666 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

ICE opened at $108.03 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.