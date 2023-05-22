Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,183 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

EQIX stock opened at $723.58 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $708.85 and a 200 day moving average of $694.12.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.