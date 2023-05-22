Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $35,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $29.70 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

