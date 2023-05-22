PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,617 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $41,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

