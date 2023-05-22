Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

O opened at $59.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

