Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $313.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $315.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

