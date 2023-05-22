PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.28 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

