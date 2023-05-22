PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 78,500 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $457.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.78 and a 200-day moving average of $485.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

