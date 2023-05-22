General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

