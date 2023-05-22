HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $35,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

HCA opened at $282.47 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

