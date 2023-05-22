Mizuho Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $174.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

