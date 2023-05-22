PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,383,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.09. The stock has a market cap of $570.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

