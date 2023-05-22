PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36.38 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AON worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $327.12 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

