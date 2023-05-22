PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $33.29 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after buying an additional 362,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.