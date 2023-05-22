PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $142.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.