PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 46,283 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PYPL opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
