PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 46,283 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.