PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

GILD stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.