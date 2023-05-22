QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $176.09 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.57 million and $176.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110527 USD and is down -30.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $179.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

