Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 3,657 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.