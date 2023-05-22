Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 3,657 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ZG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
