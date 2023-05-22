PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $32,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $397.67 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.75. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.