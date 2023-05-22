Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
