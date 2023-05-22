Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

