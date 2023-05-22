Mizuho Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $39.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

