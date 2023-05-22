VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.85 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $719.07 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.57 or 1.00037723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02600634 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,256.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

