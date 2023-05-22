Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

